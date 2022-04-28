Brokerages Set Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target at $6.60

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

TEZNY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

