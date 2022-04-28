Brokerages Set Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

TIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 743,949 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 65,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

