Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $104.85

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $66.69 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

