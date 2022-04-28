Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $104.85

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.81.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
NASDAQ TBK opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $66.69 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
