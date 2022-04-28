Brokerages Set Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) PT at $64.33

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,402. The firm has a market cap of $371.58 million, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

