Brokers Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on V. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.48.

V opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.94. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

