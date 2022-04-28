Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,298. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $456,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $25,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.