BSCView (BSCV) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

BSCView (BSCV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $65,351.08 and $128.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.33 or 0.07388731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

