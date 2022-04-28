Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Up 585.7% in April

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BGSX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Build Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSX. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

