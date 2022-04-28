Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY22 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32. Bunge has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

