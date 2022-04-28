Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,897.14 ($36.93).

BNZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,530 ($32.25) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.60) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($33.46) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BNZL traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,083 ($39.29). 569,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,267. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($40.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,929.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,817.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.01), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($433,897.43). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($38.86), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($505,342.80). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $89,062,408.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

