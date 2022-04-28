Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $463.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

