C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 2.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 2,142,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

