CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.37. The stock had a trading volume of 412,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

