Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 1,035,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,263. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $173,967,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

