Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.395-$3.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

