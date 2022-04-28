Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Down 3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 23,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 38,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The company has a market cap of $186.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 534,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 75.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 65.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

