Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $192-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.79 million.Calix also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.210 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 791,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,466. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. Calix has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Calix by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calix by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Calix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

