Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5,850.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,850 ($74.56) and last traded at GBX 6,000 ($76.47), with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,950 ($75.83).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,504.84. The firm has a market cap of £165.72 million and a PE ratio of 110.50.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

