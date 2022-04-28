Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5,850.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,850 ($74.56) and last traded at GBX 6,000 ($76.47), with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,950 ($75.83).
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,504.84. The firm has a market cap of £165.72 million and a PE ratio of 110.50.
About Camellia (LON:CAM)
Featured Stories
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.