Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.13.

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$155.59. 349,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$158.92. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$107.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

