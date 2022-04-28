Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $93.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.87.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.