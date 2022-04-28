Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

CP stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 741,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

