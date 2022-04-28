Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will report sales of $676.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.46 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million.

Several research firms have commented on CANO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,455. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

