Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 561,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,602. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,423,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,844,000 after acquiring an additional 463,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2,597.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.