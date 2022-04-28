CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $452.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

