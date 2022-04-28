Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in April

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Capstone Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 61,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -1.77.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

