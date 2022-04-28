Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,126. The company has a market capitalization of $512.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,364,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

