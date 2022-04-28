Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 538,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,486. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

