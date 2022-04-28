Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.97 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,008,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,119. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 315,815 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.