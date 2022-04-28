Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.49

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 15720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

