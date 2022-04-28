carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.47

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and traded as low as $28.56. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 939 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.
carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.
