carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.47

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and traded as low as $28.56. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 939 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

