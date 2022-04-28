Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.69. 1,112,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,352. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

