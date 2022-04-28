Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $202.29 and last traded at $203.68. Approximately 37,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,854,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average is $208.18. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Caterpillar by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 447,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

