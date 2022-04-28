Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 1,278,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,583. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Celestica by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

