Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,762. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Celestica by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.