Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

CVE stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 2.76. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

