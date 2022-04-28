Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$27.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.73.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$24.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.89. The company has a market cap of C$49.02 billion and a PE ratio of 90.59.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.