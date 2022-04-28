Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Centene updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

CNC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $80.75. 24,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,759. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

