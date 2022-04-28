Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,759. Centene has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

