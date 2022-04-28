Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.9-141.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.550 EPS.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,759. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Centene by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

