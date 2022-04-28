Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.386-$6.386 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 221,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.24. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

