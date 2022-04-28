Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

CCS stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 12,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

