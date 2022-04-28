Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 87,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,549 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $831,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 41,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $210,339.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

