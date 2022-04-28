CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

