CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$130.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a C$130.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.80.

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$104.25. 160,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,064. The stock has a market cap of C$25.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. CGI has a twelve month low of C$98.77 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

