CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 17318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 target price on shares of CHAR Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

