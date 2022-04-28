Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 24,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 192,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

