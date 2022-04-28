ChatCoin Tops One Day Volume of $4,053.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $700,438.56 and $4,053.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,854.57 or 1.00048905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001753 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

