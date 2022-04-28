Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.41.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

