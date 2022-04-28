Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

