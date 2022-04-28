Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 17th

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

